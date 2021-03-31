Sunon Asogli Power Ghana to deploy 20MWp-50MWp Solar PV, 160MW in Freetown

Share this with more people!

Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, Ghana’s biggest Independent Power Producer is making inroads into the West African sub-region after making enormous strides in Ghana’s power sector.

The power producer is planning to deploy a 20MWp-50MWp Solar PV in Freetown, Sierra Leone in a period of one year.

The Sunon Asogli will develop another 160MW to be known as Benkongor Hydro plant in four years also in Freetown.

Mr Elikplim Apetorgbor, the Business Development Manager of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency indicated that the expected total investment cost for the two projects was about $700million.

According to him, the 20MWp – 50MWp Solar PV plant deployment by the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana was to augment the power generation shortages in the Sierra Leone Capital, Freetown and other parts of the country and to complement power supply for the future construction works of the 160MW Bengongor Hydro Power plant in four (4 )years.

Mr Apetorgbor explained that the deal was reached in a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy of Sierra Leone, representing the Government and the Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd after a meeting with the experts of the Ministry of Energy and other key stakeholders on 29th March, 2021.

The Sunon Asogli Power Ghana delegation was led by Togbe Afede XIV, a Development and Investment Expert and a Director of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana.

The team also included Mr. Qun Yang, Chairman of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana; Mr. Wang Zhengjun, Deputy General Manager of the West Africa Development Unit; Mr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Business Development Managers and Mr. Li Kanglin, Energy Experts and from the West Africa Development Unit (WADU) of Shenzhen Energy Group.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio who was elated about the development and met the Ministers and officials of the Ministries of Finance and Lands and Internal Affairs.

Also among the delegation from the High Commission of Sierra Leone to Ghana was Mrs Frances Anderson, the High Commissioner who was assisted by Mr Philip Brima Kabba, the First Secretary to the High Commission.

Source: GNA