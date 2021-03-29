Roads Minister debunks false media report attributed to him

Share this with more people!

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has refuted media report linking him to a statement that suggests he had blamed drivers for the significant increase in road accidents in the country.

“The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways has been drawn to a media report attributing to the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah that, drivers are to be blamed for the significant increase in road accidents.

The statement signed and issued by Isaac Agyei Kwakye, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, in Accra, said the Minister never made that statement.

The statement further explained that the Minister indicated that the construction of good roads will lead to more fatalities due to driver indiscipline and over speeding.

To emphasise what Mr Amoako-Attah said, the statement explained that, research and evidence showed that over 90 per cent of road accidents could be attributed to human factor.

In Ghana, research has shown that improvement in the road networks, the more we record motor accidents because most drivers take the opportunity to over speed.

The Minister, making a statement on the floor of Parliament, therefore, called on his colleague members of Parliament, to assist in educating their constituents on road safety issues.

The statement said the reportage by a section of the media suggesting that Mr Amoako-Atta had blamed drivers for causing accidents as misleading and must be ignored.

“We hereby entreat the general public to disregard the attribution to the Minister, it said.

