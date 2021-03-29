Cement in short supply in Tamale

Share this with more people!

Cement is in short supply in the Tamale Metropolis leaving those engaged in construction works with no choice but to rush for the limited supply at a higher cost to complete their projects before the rains set in.

A bag of cement now sells at GH¢50.00 with many buyers complaining about the hike in price.

GHACEM and Dangote Cement are sold at GH¢50.00 per bag while Diamond Cement and other brands go for GH¢48.00 per bag.

Three weeks ago, GHACEM and Dangote were sold at GH¢47 per bag while other brands went for GH¢45.00.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency on Saturday to some major cement dealers from Kukuo to Sangjirugu, and Kakpagyili to Lamashegu to ascertain the supply situation revealed that most of them did not have the product.

A store at Lamashegu, opposite the Metro Mass Depot, had about 25 bags of the GHACEM but the shop owner said they were being kept for a customer, who had already paid for them.

At Kakpagyili, a truck load of Supacem arrived in the afternoon to offload the product into a store to be sold only to see buyers besieging the place and the product was offloaded directly into their trucks and motorkings (tricycle).

Most of the buyers told the GNA that they were prepared to buy the product at the current price in order to complete their projects on time.

Source: GNA