Azamati smashes national record to book Olympic spot

Share this with more people!

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati will represent Ghana at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Azamati became the third Field and Track athlete to qualify for Tokyo Games after clocking an impressive 9.97s (1.5m/s) at the Texas Relay in Austin/USA.

He also broke Leo Myles-Mills’ national record of 9.98 set on June 5th 1990 and also broke Darrell Green’s 38-year record set in 1983.

The 22-year-old with this latest milestone joins Joseph Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke for Tokyo Olympics slated in July.

Azamati, a former student of the University of Ghana therefore becomes the fatest Ghanaian in history and also a gold medal winner at the last held African Games.

Source: GNA