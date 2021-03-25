AMA, GAVA launch 2021 World Art Day

Share this with more people!

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in partnership with the Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA), has launched the 2021 World Art Day, dubbed: “Reimagining Ghana’s Future Artistically”.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, said at the launch that the Assembly was committed to ensuring that art thrived in the city.

He said art contributed to the economic growth of a city, hence his interest in ensuring that the Assembly’s focus was not only on traders, building permits and school infrastructure but promoting the arts.

“It cannot be said that our focus has been monotonous on traders, building permits and only education but the art contributes a lot to the economy of Accra……” he said.

Mr Sowah said the ‘Accra for Arts’ initiative was intended to make the city a creative one that everyone had space, confidence and something to do or contribute to.

Nana Otuo Otuoahene Acheampong, the President of GAVA, said arts was worth celebrating as it provokes, informs and challenges the visual representation of ideas thus the relentless efforts of artists and active collaborations to reimagine Ghana’s future artistically and make it a reality.

Nana Otuahene Acheampong, who highlighted activities for the World Art Day, slated for April 15, 2021, said there would be outdoor meetings, culture, artistic expression on the high street of Accra and an art exhibition at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The country representative of UNESCO, Karl Ampah, lauded the Accra Metropolitan Chief for showing keen interest in art and efforts to make Accra a creative city.

He urged him to encourage the youth to create more artworks that would generate income for them and uplift the economic development of the Metropolis.

He said 2021 had been declared the “Year of arts, culture and heritage by the Africa Union” and the “International year of the creative economy for sustainable development” by the United Nations conference on trained development.

Madam Edna Nyame, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, said art was an important element of promoting the country’s culture and generate revenue.

“… As Ghanaians or artists we can attract tourists if we have beautiful arts to show and exhibit since tourists troop into our country to have a feel of our story and artefacts” she said.

Madam Nyame called on artists to take keen interest in creating arts that would attract local and international patronage.

