Local Black Stars to play Uzbekistan in an international friendly

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced an International friendly match between Ghana and Uzbekistan on Thursday, March 25, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The match would see the home-based players who were training under Coach Charles Akonnor in Accra for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers honour the match against Uzbekistan.

The GFA wants to utilize fully, the opportunity in the March FIFA window with this useful exercise.

The team would also use the match as a dress rehearsal for the 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations in Nigeria and the upcoming CHAN qualifiers.

Coach of the home-based Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has named a 20-man squad for the friendly.

Samuel Ashie Quaye, Precious Boah and Afriyie Barnieh of the victorious Black Satellites are the three additions drafted into the team and also the Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Atta.

The team would depart Accra on Monday, March 22, play the game on Thursday, March 24 and return on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana FC), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), William Essu (Vision FC)

Defenders: Christopher Nakai Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yiadom Konadu (WAFA), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Samuel Ashie (Great Olympics)

Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Moro Salifu (Bechem United), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Agyenim Boateng (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Precious Boah (Dreams FC), Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)

Source: GNA