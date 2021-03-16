Ben Nunoo Mensah retains position as GOC President

Share this with more people!

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah polled 35 votes to retain his position as the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for the next four years.

The GOC Elective Congress, which was held on Monday, March 15 at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science saw 63 delegates cast their ballots with the Team Ben Nunoo Mensah sweeping all the positions.

In a keenly contested election, the incumbent won with a seven-vote margin to emerge, winner, against outgoing General Secretary, Mr. Richard Akpokavie, who amassed 28 votes.

In the First Vice Position, Mr. Paul Atchoe, the President of the Ghana Volleyball Association beat Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) with 37 votes against 26 to pick the slot.

Mr. Evans Yeboah, the President of the Badminton Association of Ghana who was holding the Third Vice President position picked 12 votes and lost to Frederick Otu Lartey who got 51 votes.

Media Practitioner, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey founder of Ghana Armwrestling Federation also lost with 23 votes to Mohammed Mahadi of the Ghana Fencing Federation who amassed 40 votes.

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCA) Mr. Mohammed Sahnoon won with 41 votes against Richmond Quarcoo who picked 22 to occupy the General Secretary position.

The newly elected President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) Mr. Ahmed Shaib Jerry won the Deputy General Secretary position with 44 votes against, whilst Mr. Bawa Fuseini of Triathlon who managed 19 votes.

Mr. Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association garnered 41 votes to beat

Mr. Christopher Essilfie (Olympians) picked 22 votes.

Mr. Acheampong would be assisted by Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah (Tennis) who won with 41 votes against Mr. Christopher Darko-Amankrah (Athletics) picked 22.

Mr. Michael Aggrey, George Lamptey, Albert Frimpong, Emmanuel Tettey and Delphina Quaye were elected as the five Representatives from the National Federations affiliated to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme.

The Ghana Bodybuilding Federation President Abdul Hayye Yartey who went unopposed received the nod as a non-Olympic sports federation on the Board.

Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu of Ghana University of Students Association (GUSA) was voted onto the Board. He won with 36 votes against Samuel Ayer.

Three other members elected by Congress are Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi (Netball), Michael Nkow Ayeh (GES) and Emmanuel O. Asare (Cricket).

Source: GNA