Cote d’Ivoire Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies in Germany

Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko died at 56 in Germany on Wednesday, according to a government statement.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the death of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, Head of Government, Minister of Defense, this Wednesday March 10, 2021, in Germany, as a result of cancer,” said President Alassane Ouattara on his twitter account. Bakayoko has been hospitalised for several weeks in Europe.

The President on Monday made a slight reshuffle of his government. Minister-Secretary General of the Presidency Patrick Achi was appointed as interim prime minister, and Tene Birahima Ouattara as defense minister.

They replaced Hamed Bakayoko on an interim basis for his double positions.

Source: GNA