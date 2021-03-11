Agric Ministry to hire 2,700 additional Agriculture Extension Officers

Share this with more people!

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), says he has proposed for the employment of additional 2,700 Agriculture Extension Officers to offer qualitative advice to famers across the country.

According to him, he had made a strong case for the recruitment of more extension officers and same would be pushed to Cabinet.

Dr Akoto made this known when he took delivery of 50 double cabin pick up vehicles to aid agricultural operational and extension activities in six new regions and districts.

The 50 vehicles, worth over GH¢10 million, would help the newly created regions and districts to deliver effective and timely agricultural services to all farmers. The vehicles were procured through Canada’s support under the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) Programme.

Dr. Akoto recounted that when he took over the mantel at the Ministry, there were 1,600 Extension Officers and over 800 were due for retirement.

To ensure that farmers get the needed services and advise from these officers, he proposed and pushed for the employment of 2,700 Extension Officers.

“This year I will push to Cabinet to ensure that additional 2,700 officers were recruited so they could cater for the needs of farmers across the country.’’

Dr Akoto said the vehicles would enhance and ensure that extension officers rendered the needed services to promote economic growth.

Source: GNA