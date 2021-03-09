Foreign Minister attends second meeting of Support Group for Transition in Mali 

Share this with more people!

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has attended the “second meeting of the Support Group for the Transition in Mali”, in Lome, Togo.

The Foreign Minister said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, was genuinely committed and supportive of their collective efforts, geared towards assisting the Malian people return their country onto a path of sustained development, good governance, peace and stability.

She thanked the Government and People of Togo for hosting the second meeting of the Support Group for the Transition in Mali and equally appreciated the African Union and the United Nations for facilitating the Lome meeting.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey recalled that at the inaugural meeting, they resolved, as partners and friends of Mali, to among others provide steadfast support for the activities of the Monitoring Committee set up by the Authority of ECOWAS to follow-up, at the local level, the successful and effective management of the transition and to urge Mali’s partners to strengthen their support for the Transition process and to place their actions within the framework of the priorities defined by the Transition.

She said pursuant to the resolutions, the Monitoring Committee, had reported that the Transition Government had taken significant steps to fully comply with the terms of the Transition Charter, including implementing the recommendations and decisions of ECOWAS.

The noteworthy actions of the Transition Government include Operationalizing the National Transition Council (CNT), which has since adopted its internal rules of procedure, elected its bureau and set up its working committees.

Another is, dissolving the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) by a decree issued by the President of the Transition in accordance with the provisions of the Transition Charter and the resolutions of the Authority of ECOWAS.

And also, commencing broad consultations and inclusive dialogue between the Government, political parties and civil society and adoption by the National Transition Council of the Government Action Plan, which paves the way for the implementation of concrete activities on the ground.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey applauded the leadership of the Transition Government for putting together a well-crafted roadmap for the transition arrangements and said, “Indeed, the priority areas identified by the roadmap, notably, security, promotion of good governance, adoption of a social stability pact, education reforms, political and institutional reforms and the organisation of general elections would be central to the processes underway to build a new Mali for the benefit of its citizens.

She stated that it was further refreshing to observe that the Malian people were at the forefront of the transition process and were availing themselves of international help, with the view to ensuring that the transition was successful.

“We recognise the hard work and commitment the Malian people are deploying to return their country to constitutional rule and assure them of our continuous solidarity and support,” she said.

“We further remain confident that with consensus-building, open and inclusive dialogue at the heart of the transition process, Mali will once again emerge as a stable and prosperous nation in the ECOWAS region and be able to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.”

The Foreign Minister urged stakeholders in the second meeting of the Support Group for the Transition in Mali, to as international partners and friends of Mali, resolve to mobilize and coordinate support for the success of the transition process in Mali.

She reiterated ECOWAS’ continued commitment to Mali and its preparedness to collaborate with other partners to ensure that the transition process proceeded smoothly.

