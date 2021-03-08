Rampant Hearts cruise past 10-man WAFA to go third

Share this with more people!

Accra Hearts of Oak were too powerful for their West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) counterparts as they thumped the Academy lads 4-0 in a match-day 17 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A goal each from Patrick Razak, Isaac Mensah, Michelle Sarpong and Raddy Ovouka was enough to secure the spoils for the Phobians who move up to third position on the league table with 27 points.

The game started in blistering attacking fashion with both sides on the front foot in search for the opener.

WAFA Captain Abubakar Ibrahim received his marching orders from Referee Alfaa Ba-Addey after a dangerous tackle on Patrick Razak who was put through on goal by Victor Aidoo in the 21st minute.

WAFA despite being a goal behind where much more dominant team in possession and should have restored parity in the half hour mark but Andrews Ntim Manu well struck shot was saved by Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Hearts made their numerical advantage count in the 34th minute when Patrick Razak tapped in from close range after Raddy Avouka beautifully teed him up.

The away side seemed unperturbed about being a man down as they pressed for the equalizer and Kelvin Boakye Yiadom nearly pulled parity from a free-kick but his curled strike was uncomfortably parried away by Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The first half ended with Hearts holding onto their solitary lead.

Hearts started the second half more purposeful in attack as they looked to secure their lead with second goal.

Razak was gifted a glorious opportunity to score his second goal of the game but shockingly missed from five yards with the open goal at his mercy but referee sparred his blushes as he blew for offside.

Isaac Mensah scored the cushion goal for the Phobians in 63rd minute when he kept his composure and struck the ball past WAFA goalkeeper Sabi Acquah Ferdinand after a superb assist by Victor Aidoo.

Hearts despite having their cushion goal still pushed for more and Ovouka scored the third goal for Hearts with a superb volley inside the penalty box in the 73rd minute.

There was certainly no way back for the away side who were kept on the back foot in the second half.

Hearts were in cruise control of the game as they begun to exhibit some exquisite one touch passing football especially with the introduction of new recruit Salifu Ibrahim.

Substitute Michelle Sarpong scored the fourth goal for the Phobians in added time second half as they secured maximum points.

Man-of-the-Match: Raddy Ovouka

Source: GNA