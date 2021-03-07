Total power outage hits Ghana

Share this with more people!

Monitoring social media posts from Ghanaians Sunday afternoon, March 7, 2021, a day after the first country in Africa, south of the Sahara to gain independence from colonial Britain celebrated the 64th year of that freedom, it was clear there was a total power outage in the country.

Ghanaians even though uncomfortable with power going off ever so frequently, have become used to power outages – a situation that has been so common that Ghanaians have a name for it. They call it ‘dumsor’, which means off and on.

Later in the day, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) issued a statement affirming the situation. According to GRIDCo at approximately 2:10pm what it describes as a challenge in the power system led to a total system shutdown. “This led to an interruption in power supply to all parts of the country.”

GRIDCo assured citizens that its technical team was working to restore power supply, and it is also working to ascertain the cause of the outage.

As at around 4:30pm, some areas have power restored.