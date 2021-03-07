Eleven African countries including Ghana report presence of COVID-19 501Y.V2 variant – Africa CDC

Share this with more people!

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday disclosed that some 11 African countries have so far reported the presence of 501Y.V2 COVID-19 variant.

The 11 African countries that have reported the presence of the 501Y.V2 variant are said to be Botswana, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zambia, according to the agency.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), also stressed that the number of countries that have reported the presence of the 501Y.V1 variant has also climbed to 13.

The 13 African countries that have reported the presence of the 501Y.V1 variant are Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,937,028 as of Friday morning.

Source: GNA