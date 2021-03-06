Parliament approves 16 more Ministers-Designate

Share this with more people!

Parliament has approved the nomination of 16 more Ministers Designate recommended by the Appointments Committee by consensus to the plenary after their vetting recently.

The approved nominees, awaiting to be sworn-in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are; Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Mr Godfred Dame, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Mr Samuel Abdulai Jinapor and Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, for the Health, Trade and Industry, Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Communication and Digitisation, Lands and Natural Resources and Roads and Highways respectively.

Others are; Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiama, Mr Peter Amewu, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Mr Awal Mohammed, Mt Ebenezer Kojo Kum and Dr Kwaku Afriyie, for the Ministries of Works and Housing, Transport, Railway Development, Sanitation and Water Resources, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation respectively.

The rest are; Mr Mustapha Ussif, Mr Joseph Cudjoe for the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Public Enterprises respectively and Ms Freda Prempeh, as Minister of State for Works and Housing.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo, winner of the Ghana’s 2020 Presidential election, at the beginning of the second term of the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he is leading, nominated the Ministers Designate, proposing and assigning them to continue with same portfolio, have them changed or giving them new ones.

The House earlier approved 13 Ministers Designate, bringing the total number of the approved to 29, out of the 46 nominated and vetted.

Source: GNA