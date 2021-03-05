Invest in Africa appoints new Ghana Country Director

Share this with more people!

Invest in Africa (IIA), a private sector-led initiative focused on growing local businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver positive economic impacts and create jobs, has appointed Madam Carol Annang as its Ghana Country Director.

Based in Accra, Madam Annang will be working closely with strategic partners and the local IIA team to continue the company’s focus on supporting local businesses, strengthening brand equity, and attracting other strategic partners in priority sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, extractives and ICT.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Ms Tina Boadi, APP Ghana Manager, said the new Country Director would also focus on delivering more youth and female led business interventions and building expertise in renewable energies and agriculture-based projects.

“Having first launched IIA in Ghana in 2012, the country remains one of our most important markets,” said Mr William Pollen, IIA Director said.

He said IIA Ghana was focused on job creation and improving the business environment for both investors and local SMEs.

“Our priority is to increase the linkages between large international and domestic companies and smaller local business and enhance access to skills, markets and finance, “he said.

He said Madam Annang’s appointment reinforced the strength of IIA’s Ghana knowledge and expertise, demonstrated by the success of IIA’s Business Advisory and Support Programme in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, and second consecutive year win of the CIMG Not-for-Profit of the Year Award.

Her impressive background coupled with her deep understanding of the local business landscape makes her a fantastic addition to IIA as we seek to continue making a positive impact on local African economies. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.

Madam Annang’s experience involves leading numerous financial and impact-focused businesses across Ghana.

She sits on several Boards including fintech startup Kudigo, the Ghana branch of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and the Executive Leadership Academy, a youth leadership training organisation working to shape the next generation of African leaders, with a focus on empowering young African women to take leadership and governance roles.

In her previous role, she held the position of Managing Director of Secure Pensions Trust Limited, a pension trustee company.

Madam Annang said, “I was drawn to IIA because of the company’s clear dedication to improving the growth prospects of African businesses by leveraging its strong network.”

“I am looking forward to working with the Ghana team in particular as it builds on its strengths of the last few years and continues to make a significant impact on the local economy,” she added.

Source: GNA