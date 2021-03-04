Ghana Supreme Court upholds Akufo-Addo electoral victory

Share this with more people!

The Supreme Court of Ghana Thursday upheld the electoral victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in last December’s presidential polls.

The Court in a unanimous decision said the petition brought before it by the candidate of the National Democratic Congress in the December 7, 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, to annul the results of the contest and have a rerun of the election, was without merit.

According to the Court, the petitioner in the 2020 election petition failed to prove, beyond doubt, that he merited the reliefs that he sought from the court, and unanimously dismissed the petition.

It said Mr Mahama failed to substantiate his claim that errors made by the Electoral Commission in the declaration of the presidential elections results affected the outcome of the results of the election.

“We therefore have no reason to order a rerun as pleaded by the petitioner. We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit,” Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboa, who led a seven-member panel hearing the petition, said.

Back at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo sat behind his office desk, and watched the live telecast of the goings-on at the Supreme Court with rapt attention.

Just when the Court passed its verdict, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was also in the President’s office watching the proceedings at the Court, gave the President a hearty cheer and congratulated.

“Mr President,” said Vice President Bawumia, as they both traded pleasantries to welcome the news from the court.

Source: GNA