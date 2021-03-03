Home / ICT / Vice-President engages AfCFTA boss on leveraging digital technology for Pan-African Payment System

48 mins ago ICT Leave a comment

Dr. Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has held talks with Mr Wamkele Keabetswe Mene, Secretary-General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The meeting, among other things, deliberated on the unique opportunities the AfCFTA offers the African Continent to enhance her cohesion and development.

Vice President Bawumia said, “With AfCFTA, we are better positioned to leverage digital technology for Pan-African Payment and Settlement Systems.

“The advantages of such transcontinental payment platforms and interoperability cannot be overemphasised and I look forward to that within the shortest time”.

The AfCFTA took off smoothly on January 1,2021 after years of uncertainties and political consultations.

The Continental free trade bloc intends to unite Africa’s 1.3 billion population, with an estimated $3.4 trillion economic strength.

It is the largest trade bloc since the establishment of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Source: GNA

