Police to enforce court orders against picketing from March 3 to 5

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command, has reminded Elikem E. Kotoko, and others to respect the High Court’s order restraining them from picketing from February 24 to March 5, 2021.

This was contained in a release issued by the Command and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“In view of this, the group cannot proceed on its planned picketing starting Wednesday, March 3, to Friday, March 5, 2021, as any attempt to flout the order is contemptuous with consequences,” it added.

It said “to this end, the group is being advised to cooperate with the Police to ensure that the order of the Court is upheld for the sake of public safety and health.”

Source: GNA

