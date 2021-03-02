Home / General News / Former President John Mahama and wife take COVID-19 vaccination

Former President John Mahama and wife take COVID-19 vaccination

3 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina on Tuesday took COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.

“I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe,” Mr Mahama said.

“As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine.

“Let’s continue to #StaySafe, #maskup and wash our hands regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19,”he said.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Opuni Trial: Then Board Chairman, Tender Committee not aware lithovit was untested – Witness

Police Detective Chief Inspector, Mr Thomas Prempeh Mercer, the investigator in the trial involving Dr …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved