Granite mining to take off at Dzodze soon

Diamond Cement Ghana Limited (DCGL), an Indian-owned Portland cement producing company located at Aflao has expressed interest to venture into granite mining at Dzodze soon.

The coming into force of this project would mean the Diamond Group, the mother company is on the way to living its vision of becoming one of the best among world class organisations in the cement ecosystem and diversified fields in all the countries it serves customers.

Already, the Group has to its credit, Diamond Solar Salt Limited, producers of Mama’s Choice Salt located at Atiteti-Weta in the Region and with ongoing plans to construct a 250Kw of solar power plant at the salt site.

Mr T. Rama Rao, the General Manager of DCGL, gave the hint when Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana visited Management of the Company as part of his tour of the Volta Region.

There were further visits to the Diamond Solar Salt Limited and the INDO Ghana Ltd, an Indian farming firm in the Central Tongu District, aimed to offer the High Commissioner the opportunity to inspect Indian businesses in the area.

Mr Rao said the Diamond Group got 15 years’ permit to engage in reconnaissance and prospecting for the natural stone and prestigious material ideal for multiple exterior projects and interior projects respectively.

“We have been granted a restricted mining lease covering a land area of 24.07 at Dzodze Pedinu in the Ketu North Municipality for granite mining. The project is expected to commence soon.”

Mr Komla Allado, Manager, Quality Control and Environment at DCGL, said the Company, which was incorporated in 2002 and had since been producing high grade cement is in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations and guidelines to the environment.

Also on the team during the visit were Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of Volta, Eastern and Oti Regional Chapter of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Rev Isaac Adza Tettey, the Volta Regional Economic Planning Officer.

Source: GNA