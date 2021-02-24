President swears in members of the Council of State

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday swore the eighth Council of State into office, charging the body to be proactive partners in the common effort to improve the lot of Ghanaians.

At a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, he urged the 31-member Council to proffer honest advice that would enrich Ghana’s democracy and enhance the country’s economic development.

The President, after administering the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy, and handing members their Instruments of Appointment, told them that they were taking office at a turning point in history, where the nation and the rest of the world were being ravaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, they should, as a matter of priority, bring their rich experiences to bear on Ghana’s fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that the country attains its target of zero active cases as soon as practicable.

“You have been sworn in at a difficult time in the history of our country and indeed of the world. We are confronted with the ravages of COVID-19 which has affected the livelihoods and lives of all Ghanaians.

“Through proactive measures put in place by government, we have seen a rebound in economic activities. However, these gains are now been threatened by the rising number of active cases in the so called second wave that is sweeping the world. Winning the fight against the pandemic remains a collective duty and responsibility. So I appeal to you to help in this endeavour,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo called on the Council to pay attention also to the challenges of the phenomenon of illegal mining, corruption in public life, to enhance the efficiency of the State’s administrative machinery.

“In all these, I expect you to be proactive partners in our common efforts to find solutions that will improve the lives of our people, and safeguard the integrity of our nation and its heritage.”

The President was hopeful that the Eighth Council of State, like previous one, would help enrich the second term of his presidency for the benefit of the Ghanaian people “so that, together, we can help realise the dreams of the founders of our nation to build, under God, a free, democratic, united, prosperous and happy Ghana.”

“I look forward very much to working with the counsel that will offer me which will be based on unvarnished truth. I look forward to working with a Council that will help deepen our democracy and help enhance the quality of our governance and I look forward to working with a Council that will help us deliver a prosperous Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of the Juaben traditional area, the Council includes Mr. Sam Okudzeto, former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Danqugh, Paramamount Chief Chief the Sefwi Anhiwiaso traditional area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, and Nana Owusu-Nsiah, a former IGP.

Others are Prof. Margaret Ivy Amoakohene, Paa Kofi Ansong, Alhaji Sulemana Yirimea, Mrs. Georgina Adepa Konadu Kusi, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe, Professor Ato Essuman, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Kodwo Agyenim – Boateng, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asoman-Hinneh and Mr Enoch Teye Mensah.

The rest are Mahamoud Taniru Zunglana, Azumah Namoro Sanda, Yaw Basoa, Daniel Anlieu-Mwine Bagah, Adam Zakaria, Richard Kings Atikpo, Katakyei Kwasi Bumagama, Odeefuo Afankwa lll, and Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II on behalf of the Council thanked the President for the opportunity offered them to bring their expertise to help in building a prosperous nation.

“The wide variety of backgrounds, experiences and competencies represented on the 8th Council of State will surely enlarge our horizon, enrich our intellectual discourse, sharpen our national perspective and give us increased focus to discharge the responsibilities assigned to us,” he said.

The Chairman of the Council spoke highly of the President’s decision to retain most of the appointees from the 7th Council of State, saying that that resolution would promote continuity, experience-sharing, and enhance the efficient and effective discharge of its mandate.

He pledged that the Council would deliver on its mandate, and would ensure that it made pertinent contributions to his agenda aimed at the total transformation of the country.

“Be assured Mr. President of our commitment to give fair and sincere advise at all times that will promote the national interest,” Nana Otuo Siriboe II said.

The Council is made up of 15 appointed members and 16 elected others.

Source: GNA