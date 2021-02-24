Emmanuel Dogbevi, three others join ICIJ Network Committee

Share this with more people!

The Managing Editor of Ghana Business News, who is also the Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa, a not-for-profit journalism training organization, Emmanuel K. Dogbevi has joined three other investigative journalists from Lebanon, Chile, and South Korea on the Network Committee of the Noble Peace Prize nominee, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The Committee is responsible for searching for new members from across the globe to join ICIJ.The new network committee members announced on the website of ICIJ on February 21, 2021 are; “Alia Ibrahim from Lebanon, Emmanuel Dogbevi (Ghana), Francisca Skoknic (Chile), and Yongjin Kim (South Korea).

According to the ICIJ its “ground-breaking journalism relies on journalists who can work with colleagues from around the world, share their findings, and adhere to the ICIJ’s deadlines and policies.

The network committee sifts through applications to join ICIJ by journalists as well as relying on its members to suggest good fits. We are constantly on the lookout for members, especially in underrepresented countries,” it added.

The publication further listed, Frédéric Zalac of Canada as the network committee’s vice chair, along with Bill Birnbauer of Australia, and chair, Minna Knus-Galán of Finland.

Under the network committee’s charter established in October 2020, ICIJ members serve a term of three years on the committee and select new members subject to the approval of the ICIJ director. The committee also deals with disciplinary issues and other matters as requested by the director.

By Fred Duhoe