MTN to be digital operator by 2023

MTN, Ghana’s largest telecommunication operator is focusing on enhancing the digital experience of customers to become a digital operator in the year 2021.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Service Executive, MTN said its theme, “The Year of The Customer: The Digital Experience,” which was running for the second year, meant the Network was committed to using digitalization as a tool to enhance customer experience as well as create value for shareholders.

Mr Sam Addo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MTN, speaking to the theme, said going digital meant the removal of everything manual and allowing customers to manage their accounts from one simple interface on their mobile, broadband and MoMo accounts.

He said for instance, customers could buy bundles for their TurboNet, send money with MoMo or pay for things with MoMo Pay – all from one simple app.

“We are leveraging new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning to provide total automated personalized user experience and self-service options for our customers,” he said.

The Acting CEO, said MTN had made investments in technology and network infrastructure expansion over the years to provide reliable connections.

He said since 2019, about $300 million had been put in network investments to facilitate the rollout of more LTE (4G) sites and also upgrade 3G & 2G sites across the country.

He said the investments had enabled individuals and businesses in both rural and urban areas to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life.

Mr Addo said MTN continued to drive its digital services through several platforms including MyMTN app, ayoba and Mobile Money.

He said MTN was optimistic about the digital future as it worked towards increasing smartphone penetration in Ghana to allow many more people enjoy the opportunities identified in Data and Mobile Financial Services.

Mr Addo said with its Fiber Broadband products and Enterprise Solutions, MTN was poised to increase home connectivity services which would help support customers who worked from home.

He said with its strong brand presence and positive reputation, MTN would continue to drive the business of providing an enhanced digital experience for its customers.

Source: GNA