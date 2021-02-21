UN chief Guterres calls for coronavirus global vaccination plan

Share this with more people!

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for the launch of a global vaccination plan under the auspices of the Group of 20 leading economies to help head off the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres told the annual Munich Security Conference that an emergency task force was needed to draw up a strategy along with overseeing the sharing of excessive dosages between nations, which could help poor countries in facing up to the crisis.

The UN chief told the Munich Security Conference, held this year online, that countries as well as “companies that have scientific experience and logistics” should form part of the global plan.

Source: GNA