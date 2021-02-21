NGO donates wheelchair to Ablekuma Central election day gunshot victim

Share this with more people!

The Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation at Sabon Zongo, has donated a brand new wheelchair to Arafat Kabiru, a victim of Ablekuma Central Coalition Centre shooting during the December 7, 2020 election.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive of the Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the presentation said, the donation was part of the organisation’s social and corporate responsibility for easy mobility of the victim.

According to her, she felt sad when she heard the plight of Kabiru hence the support.

Madam Fati Tanko expressed gratitude to the NGO for the gesture and also to the Community Development Officer of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Mr Reginald Botchway for facilitating the support.

Kabiru appealed for justice in the shooting case by bringing the culprit to face the law since there was no confusion at the Collation Centre, to warrant the unlawful act at the Odorkor Police Station.

Source: GNA