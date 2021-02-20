Stop behaving like an ‘inmate celebrity’ – Court tells Sexy Dondon

Share this with more people!

An Accra High Court has asked Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, a murder suspect, to stop behaving like an “inmate celebrity.”

Asiedu, the first accused person in the murder of J.B Danquah Adu, former MP for Abuakwa North, had complained of being subjected to assault and his movements restricted in prison.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, the accused person through one of his lawyers, Mr. Yaw Danquah, informed the Court that the allegations of the accused had been repeated on a number of times and prayed the Court to intervene.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei- Marfo, while tasking the Ghana Prison Service to investigate the complaints, also warned the accused person to behave well.

The Court said there were a number of murder cases before it and wondered why such complaints were only coming from Asiedu.

The trial judge told the accused that he had some responsibilities as an inmate.

“If you behave well you don’t need to be assigned a human being to be monitoring your movements,” the Court said.

It told the Ghana Prison Service that, the accused person was innocent until his guilt was established by the Court so, “… the court or the Prison has no right to infringe on his rights if he has not been condemned.”

“The Ghana Prison Service is hereby ordered to investigate the accused person’s allegation of assault and other unapproved treatment thoroughly and bring a stop to same if something like that is going on.

Let him take part in exercises, I don’t think the accused persons would evaporate. You don’t have to pin him to his seat. If he wanted to evaporate he would have done that by now,” the Court said.

Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo, are being held for their involvement in the murder.

Asiedu, a trader, is being held on the charges of conspiracy, robbery and murder of the former legislator.

He has denied the charges.

Bossu, who is also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery, also denied the charge.

The two have been remanded into lawful custody by the High Court and are expected to reappear on March 16, 2021, for case management conference.

Source: GNA