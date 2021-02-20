Government to complete abandoned PTA projects in senior high schools

Share this with more people!

The government plans to absorb and complete all educational projects started by Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in senior high schools across the country.

Most of these projects have stalled following the abolition of payment of PTA levies.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, who made this known, said the government was considering handing over these projects to the Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GETfund) to reactivate and complete them on time for the schools.

He has, therefore, directed the regional education directorate to compile the list of all such projects in senior high schools in the region and submit them to the Regional Coordinating Council for the necessary action to be taken on them.

There are some projects like dormitory and classroom blocks, water and sanitation, teachers’ bungalows, libraries and others, which were started by PTAs in several schools across the country but have stalled following the decision by the government to abolish the payment of PTA levies which were the main source of funding for these projects.

The government’s decision followed the introduction of the free senior high school policy, which has made secondary education free in the country.

Mr Osei Mensah told the Ghana News Agency, after inaugurating educational projects in some senior high schools in the Kumasi metropolis, that the government was working to provide the needed resources to ensure the successful completion of all abandoned educational facilities to enhance academic work in senior high schools.

Among the projects inaugurated by the Minister-designate were classroom and dormitory blocks, in the Asanteman, Serwaa Nyarko, Kumasi Anglican, Kumasi Senior High Technical, Kumasi Adventist, T.I Ahmadiyya and Kumasi Armed Forces senior high schools.

He was accompanied to the programme by representatives from the Regional and Metropolitan Offices of the GES as well as the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi.

Mr Osei-Mensah reiterated the government’s resolve to resource second-cycle educational institutions with the requisite teaching and learning aids to raise the standard of education in the country.

He charged the beneficiary schools to maintain the completed projects to prolong their lifespan.

Source: GNA