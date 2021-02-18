Unemployed man killed over GH¢100.00 utility bill – Police

Share this with more people!

Collins Dorman, a 30-year-old farmer has been stabbed to death at Atechem, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The sordid act was allegedly committed by one Isaac Owusu Boateng, a Community Police Personnel (CPP) in the early hours of Monday, February 15, 2021 in Dorman’s house.

The suspect allegedly committed the act after a short misunderstanding between two tenants over the sharing of electricity bill turned soar.

Chief Superintendent Ferguson Dzeneku, the Dunkwa Divisional Commander confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect to the Ghana News Agency but did not give details.

However, Madam Yaa Safoa, mother of the deceased who witnessed the atrocious act said the suspect stabbed the deceased without any provocation.

“I saw the two exchanging words over disagreement on an unpaid electricity bill but Boateng suddenly stabbed my son in the chest and neck to death,” the devastated Mother narrated.

According to her, there were outstanding issues of non-payment of electricity bills between the two but it was settled at the Police station where the deceased was apportioned GH₵100.00 to pay.

Based on the agreement, the suspect paid GH¢50.00 immediately, but later the deceased disagreed on the amount the suspect paid which resulted in another misunderstanding.

In the heat of the exchanges, the deceased left to buy food from town and when he got to the entrance of his house, the suspect stabbed the deceased in the presence of his mother who shouted for help.

People in the neighborhood quickly rushed him to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sensing danger from the youth who wanted to pounce on him, the suspect locked up himself in his room and informed the police of his outrageous act.

Fortunately, the timely intervention of the police saved the suspect from being lynched as the youth burnt tyres to demonstrate against the despicable act.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Dunkwa St. Mark Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Source: GNA