Adu Boahen acts as President’s representative at Finance Ministry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Mr Charles Adu Boahen, a former Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Finance, to act as his representative at the Ministry.

This follows the renominated Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta’s visit to the United States to seek medical attention for COVID-19 complications.

The President’s directive was contained in a statement from the Office of the President, signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

“Pending the absence of the President’s Representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I am directed to by H.E. the President to request that you act as his representative at the ministry,” it stated.

The directive, said, his assignment was in line with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2012).

Mr Adu Boahen’s oversight responsibility, however, does not allow him to take a decision involving a policy issue.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta, who left Accra on Sunday night, for two weeks, has said he was in good spirits.

According to a brief profile sourced on the Finance Ministry’s portal, Mr Adu Boahen has more than 19 years’ experience in Finance, specifically in Corporate Finance, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Private Equity and Real Estate.

Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Minister for Finance, in March 2017, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Black Star Advisors (BSA), a boutique investment bank and asset management firm, and Primrose Properties Ghana (PPG), a real estate development company, both of which he founded in 2007.

Hitherto, Mr Adu Boahen was a Director and Regional Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for Standard Bank of South Africa.

He had also worked with JP Morgan for more than five years as Vice President and Head of Investment Banking for Sub-Saharan Africa, where he was responsible for developing the Investment banking business across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa.

He was also the JPM Senior Country Representative for Nigeria.

Mr Adu Boahen has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Source: GNA