Police seek Psychology Association’s help in dealing with suicide cases

Share this with more people!

The Police Administration has sought the intervention of the Psychology Association of Ghana to deal with the recent upsurge in suicide cases among police officers.

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister-designate for the Interior, said this when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, for vetting.

Nonetheless, he said, the Police Administration had instituted full-scale investigations into the incidents to establish whether it was true suicide cases or otherwise.

Three police officers within a period of three weeks have allegedly committed suicide.

The Half Assini District Police Commander, Superintendent Cyprian Zenge, was the first to allegedly shoot himself with his own side-arm, followed by DSP Asian Divine Yao at Ashiaman, and Constable Eugene Yelnora of the National Protection Unit.

Mr Dery said he had tasked the Police Administration to strengthen its Counselling Department to extend counselling services to police personnel.

He has also asked the Police Service to increase the deployment of religious leaders including pastors and imams to all the district police commands to offer counselling.

With regard to efforts to clamp down on incidents of armed robberies on the highways, the Minister-designate said the Police Administration had increased combat patrols and snap checks to deal with the situation.

It had also given police escort to tomato traders who travel to Burkina Faso to buy the fruit.

Mr Dery said if given the nod he would extend more resources to continue the Police Transformation Programme to address the accommodation and logistical challenges.

Source: GNA