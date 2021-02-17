More die in Ghana from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Six more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), pushing the country’s death toll to 561.

This comes hours after the country’s health management body had announced that 13 more people have succumbed to the virus, which brought the death toll then to 555 from a previous 542 as of Monday, February 15, 2021.

This brings to total 19 deaths recorded within a space of 24 hours.

The GHS in its latest update via the COVID-19 designated portal said 86 others were in severe condition while 29 were also in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the country’s active cases have surged again to 7,866 after two continuous decline which brought it to 7,778.

The active cases were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

Six hundred and eight more people have also recovered, bringing the country’s total clinical recoveries and discharges to 69,321.

However, 702 new cases of infections have been recorded. They are from tests conducted as at February 13, 2021.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 77,748 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 28,230 were from the General Surveillance; 48,339 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,179 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 846,174 tests have been conducted, of which 260,142 are from routine surveillance, 424,765 from contact tracing, while 161,267 are from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 9.2 per cent.

The Greater Accra Region has cumulative case count of 45,191, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the country’s total. It remains the hotspot for the virus in the country.

The Ashanti Region has case count of 13,822, followed by the Western and Eastern Regions with 4,559 and 3,342 cases respectively.

Others are: Central Region- 2,697; Volta Region- 1,386; Bono East Region- 966; Northern Region- 862; Bono Region- 833 and Upper East Region – 814.

The rest are:

Western North Region – 773

Ahafo Region- 625

Upper West Region – 307

Oti Region- 258

Savannah Region –69

North East Region – 61

The GHS continues to urge the public to adhere to the safety protocols such as the regular washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of face mask, sanitizing the hands regularly and social distancing to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Source: GNA