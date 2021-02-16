In Ghana, COVID-19 kills 542, 33 others in critical condition

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed nine more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the country’s death toll to 542.

Also, 101 people are said to be in severe conditions with 33 of them marked as critical.

Meanwhile, the country’s active cases have declined to 7,850 from a previous 8,216 as of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

This follows the recovery and discharge of 366 people as well as the nine deaths recorded within the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total clinical recoveries and discharges to 68,100.

The active cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some are under home management, the GHS said.

However, 656 new cases of infections have been recorded. They are from tests conducted as at February 11, 2021.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 76,492 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 27,930 were from the General Surveillance; 47,387 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,175 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 837,925 tests have been conducted, of which 257,862 are from routine surveillance, 419,806 from contact tracing, while 160,257 are from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 9.1 per cent.

Currently, all sixteen regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead in both active and cumulative cases with 4,116 active cases and 44,580 cumulative case count. It remains the hotspot for the virus in the country.

The Ashanti Region has 1,309 active cases while its case count now stands at 13,641 followed by the Western Region with 497 active cases and cumulative cases of 4,442 and Eastern Region has 274 active cases, cumulative cases is 3,299.

Others are: Central Region with 402 active cases, total cases now 2,664; Volta Region, 320 active cases, total cases stand at 1,323; Bono East Region with 129 active cases and 951 case count and Northern Region has 172 active cases and cumulative cases of 827.

The rest are;

Upper East Region – 88 active cases, 814 case tally

Bono Region- 114 active cases, 779 cumulative cases

Western North Region – 34 active cases, 747 cumulative cases

Ahafo Region- 74 active cases and 625 cumulative cases

Oti Region- 13 active cases and 258 cumulative cases

Upper West Region – 89 active cases and 257 cumulative cases

Savannah Region – Two active cases, 68 cumulative cases

North East Region – 15 active cases, 42 cumulative cases

There are 202 active cases and 1,175 cumulative cases from international travellers via the KIA.

Source: GNA