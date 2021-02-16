Home / Sports / Hearts Coach Kostadin Papic quits

Hearts Coach Kostadin Papic quits

4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Kostadin Papic Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has resigned from the club with immediate effect.

Coach Papic tendered his resignation letter on Monday, after a meeting with the Board of Directors of the club.

Coach who took over the club at the initial stages of the league is reported to be unhappy with some Board Members of the Club, who he cited for interference in player selection.

The GNA Sports gathers that the coach has also secured a better offer from a South African side hence his decision to quit

Goalkeepers Coach Ben Owu has also tendered his resignation.

Prior to this, Assistant Coach Joseph Asare Bediako resigned last Wednesday leaving Nii Sabahn Quaye the Team Manager as the only surviving member of the technical team.

Source: GNA

