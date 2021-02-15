GPHA health facilities to commence COVID-19 testing

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at the weekend said from this month its health facilities will be opened to the Ghana Health Service for the testing of suspected COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Vitus Victor Anaab-Bisi, General Manager of the Health Services Department of GPHA who made the announcement at Tema, said the initiative was to help reduce the burden on Ghana’s existing testing centers which had become overstretched.

Dr. Anaab-Bisi indicated that the GPHA took the decision in an effort to increase its resources in keeping the country’s ports safe against the importation, and spread of the virus especially now that Ghana was recording resurgence in cases.

He added that the commencement of testing at GPHA’s own facilities would reduce the problem of delayed results, as well as help in efficient case management at the port.

He said the GPHA’s Health Services would also deploy a testing system at the sea ports just like the one being used at the airport to test crew members especially during crew change activities for vessels that visit the country for business.

“Don’t forget we are also a point of entry just like the airport. So we are putting in place the antigen test, just like it is done at the airport, which is a screening method that can be done for large numbers,” he added.

Dr. Anaab-Bisi commended GPHA’s Management for being proactive in their planning towards dealing with the COVID-19 despite its tight budget as they provided all logistics needed by the Health Services Department.

He noted that, the commitment of the Port Authority as well as its strong coordination with the various institutions in the port community contributed to zero death counts among staff of the Authority, despite recording some significant positive cases.

He revealed that the GPHA Clinic in Tema since March, 2020, when COVID-19 was confirmed in Ghana, had taken 3,599 samples out of which 597 were confirmed as positive cases representing 18 per cent of the tests conducted.

Source: GNA