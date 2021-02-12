EU supports social protection programme with logistics worth €1.9m    

Share this with more people!

The European Union (EU) has provided logistical support valued at about €1.9 million to augment the Government’s efforts at creating jobs and providing social protection.

At a ceremony in Accra, on Thursday, the EU presented 15 vehicles, 98 motor bikes, Information Technology equipment, and office furniture to resource institutions under the Ghana Employment Social Protection (GESP) programme.

This to improve service delivery at national, regional and community levels, as part of the GESP’s support to social protection, employment and business development in the country.

The GESP programme is a partnership agreement between the EU and the Government of Ghana, through the ministries of Finance; Employment and Labour Relations; and Gender and Social Protection.

The Association of Ghana Industries, the Institute of Local Government Service and the School of Social work are also implementing partners.

The GESP programme, launched in 2018, seeks to enhance social protection systems, improve employment policy management, strengthen training opportunities for the informal sector and improve access to business development services.

Mr Zoltan Agai, Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation to Ghana, said at the handing over ceremony that the programme aimed at facilitating inclusive and equitable growth by strengthening social protection and employment systems.

He said it had contributed to improving technical and vocational education and training opportunities for the informal sector and in the agricultural value chain.

“Our support is anchored on ensuring effective service delivery. In view of this, we have ensured that the items are also delivered to decentralised levels; selected beneficiary district assemblies, labour departments and public employment centres,” he said.

Ms Yvonne Quansah, Director of Resource Mobilisation and Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, said they were delighted to partner the EU in the GESP programme.

She said the Government had improved upon existing social protection interventions and introduced new ones, adding, it was committed to ensuring the social protection of the poor and vulnerable.

“It is in this vein that government sees the GESP programme as timely and relevant as it complements its effort in bridging the poverty gap in the country,” she said.

“On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I wish to commend the EU once again for the collaboration to fight poverty in the country,” she said.

Source: GNA