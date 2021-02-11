Universities’ Senior Staff call off strike

Share this with more people!

The National Executive Council of the Senior Staff Association of universities of Ghana (SSA-UOG) has suspended the industrial action declared on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

A statement signed by Mr Zakaria Mohammed, the National Chairman of SSA-UOG, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, called on members to resume work on February 10, 2021, without further delay.

The statement said the call-off had become necessary because of the interlocutory injunction secured and served on the Association after broad and constructive consultations with its legal team.

“That notwithstanding, we will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in our fight for justice and fairness in the payment of our Tier-2 pension contribution arrears and the award of market premium and non-basic allowance of our union members,” it said.

The National Labour Commission (NLC), on Wednesday February 3, 2021, secured an interlocutory injunction from the High Court, Labour Division, against the SSA-UOG.

The Court further ordered that the Staff complied with the directive of the NLC, issued on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The directive urged government to do everything possible to pay the outstanding pension arrears to the Association by end of March, 2021.

The Commission also directed parties to continue negotiations and report to it by the end of April, 2021.

Source: GNA