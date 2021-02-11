Police officer died of COVID-19 not from poisoning – Regional Command

The Bono Regional Police Command has debunked allegations that a 49-year old police inspector with the Command was poisoned by a colleague over his promotion.

The officer, late Inspector Fred Armah of the Regional Crime Investigative Department in Sunyani, rather died of the COVID-19, the Command said.

A release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baba Saanidad Adamu, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, said authorities at the Sunyani Regional Hospital attributed the cause of death to COVID-19.

It expressed worry over a video in circulation showing a man dropping an object into the cup of another young man, who was dancing with colleagues, with a statement attached suggesting it was the police officer holding the cup.

The Command, after careful observation of the video, gathered that there was no police officer involved in the jubilation and, therefore, “dissociates itself from the video circulating around”.

It advised the public to stop circulating those false information as there was no proof.

Source: GNA