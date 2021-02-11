Ghana warns airlines to present PCR test results or pay $3,500 per passenger

Share this with more people!

Airlines that fail to present PCR test results of their passengers before disembarkation at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will pay a fine of $3,500 per each passenger.

Also, non-ECOWAS citizens are required to pay $150 for COVID-19 testing at the KIA, while Ghanaians and ECOWAS citizens are to pay $50 each, effective February 8, 2021.

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who announced the charges during a COVID-19 Media Updates in Accra on Tuesday, said the new rates formed part of the Enhanced Amendment made on the COVID-19 Safety Guidelines at the country’s airport.

The Minister-designate said Ghanaian residents departing the country and return within a week will no longer be required to present COVID-19 report, but would be required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival back in Ghana at their own cost.

He said non-Ghanaian citizens may be refused entry at the country’s airport and returned to their point of departure at the cost of the airline if there is no proof of adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mr oppong Nkrumah said all arriving passengers who test positive for COVID-19 would undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at designated health facility at their own cost, except Ghanaian citizens.

He said transit passengers through Ghana would not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing, but would be required to take the COVID-19 Test of the country of destination.

He said passengers arriving in the country under emergency circumstances due to flight diversion would not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing but would not leave the enclave of the airport unless the person is being isolated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged Ghanaians travelling outside to get to the airport four hours before departure for the necessary COVID-19 checks before the scheduled departure time.

He said children under five years would not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the country’s airport.

Source: GNA