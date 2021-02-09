Kotoko appoints new Head Coach

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko has appointed Abdul Gazale as the new Head Coach of the club, with effect from Monday, February 8, 2021.

Coach Gazale, a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) AF License “A” holder and takes over from Maxwell Konadu.

The club has also notified the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of its decision according to the regulations guiding the competition.

Accordingly, the club has confirmed the appointment of Abdul Gazale as the head coach for both their domestic and continental competitions for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, a statement from the GFA noted.

The club has however been asked to furnish the GFA with the contractual documents of this appointment in line with the club licensing regulations.

The GFA wishes to use this opportunity to also remind all clubs who made interim appointments within the season to ensure the appointment of a substantive coach within the 30 days grace period or face sanctions.

Source: GNA