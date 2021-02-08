Kotoko jumps to the summit of the league log after Karela win

Asante Kotoko have now assumed the leadership of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table after 2-0 victory over Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinasi.

The win has also ended the unbeaten run of Karela United in the league who until the defeat were leading the table.

Kotoko can now boast of 23 points from 13 matches, whilst the Anyinasi side have relinquished their lead by remaining at 22 points and occupy the second position.

Kotoko, on the other hand, has unbeaten away record in the league and seems to have consolidated it after the 13th-week league game.

With an enviable home record, Karela dominated play from the start of the game and created some scoring chances but blew them with Kwame Boateng and Franklin Osei as the culprits.

Kotoko’s Ibrahim Moro managed to break the deadlock before the end of the first half.

Imoro buried a low pass from midfield to open the scores for Kotoko in the 38th minute, after Kwame Poku had missed an opportunity in the 34th minute.

On resumption, Kotoko looked more composed whilst Karela was desperate for the equalizer.

Poku made amends in the 65thminute when he connected Emmanuel Gyamfi’s cross to seal victory for his side.

Kotoko remained in the lead and ensured they protected it jealously till the close of the game with Razak Abalora making some eye-pleasing saves to ensure victory for the away team.

Source: GNA