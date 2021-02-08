Ghana records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 722 new infections since last update

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 457 following the confirmation of eight more deaths by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country’s health management body on Sunday.

Additionally, the country has recorded 722 new infections, raising its active cases to 6,352 from a previous 6,095 since the last update on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The new infections are from tests conducted as at February 03, 2021.

The latest update further disclosed that 457 more people have recovered, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 63,959.

Currently, 101 of the active cases, it said, were severe, with 32 in critical condition. These cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 70,768 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 26,386 were from the General Surveillance; 43,239 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,143 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

A total of 802,153 tests have also been conducted. Out of this, 247,927 are from routine surveillance, 398,573 from contact tracing, and 155,653 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport. The positivity rate is 8.8 per cent.

Currently, all sixteen regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region remains the hotspot for the virus in the country, accounting for more than 50 per cent (3,443) of active cases and with a cumulative case count of 41,602.

Ashanti Region has 958 active cases while its case count now stands at 12,770, followed by the Western Region with 620 active cases and cumulative cases of 3,844.

Others are: Eastern Region has 206 active cases, cumulative cases is 3,026; Central Region with 217 active case count, total cases now 2,417; Volta Region, 170 active cases, total cases stands at 1,049; Bono East Region with 41 active cases and 845 case count and Northern Region has active case count of 151 active cases and cumulative cases of 802.

The rest are:

Upper East Region – 155 active cases, 755 case tally

Western North Region – 25 active cases, 712 cumulative cases

Bono Region- 33 active cases, 680 cumulative cases

Ahafo Region- Eight active cases and 553 cumulative cases

Oti Region- Six active cases and 250 cumulative cases

Upper West Region – 63 active cases and 220 cumulative cases

Savannah Region – Two active case, 68 cumulative cases

North East Region – Seven active cases, 32 cumulative cases

Also, there are 247 active cases from international travellers (KIA)

Source: GNA