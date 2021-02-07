Election Petition: Supreme Court expunges five paragraphs of third witness statement

Share this with more people!

The Supreme Court has expunged five paragraphs of Mr Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo’s witness statement adopted in evidence.

The seven-member panel, ruled that paragraphs 4, 5, 6, 7, 18 of the third witness statement be struck out.

The Court held that the five paragraphs had no foundation in the pleadings of the Petitioner.

The ruling came after Mr Akoto Ampaw, Lead Counsel for President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, had prayed the Court to expunge 23 out of the 32 paragraphs of Mr Mettle-Nunoo’s statement.

Mr Ampaw held that the paragraphs were not based on the pleadings of the Petitioner and highly speculative, raising serious allegations.

He contended that the paragraphs sought to introduce “issues behind the back door”.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, Lead Counsel for former President John Dramani Mahama, the Petitioner, held that there were no basis to strike out any paragraph of the third witness statement.

Source: GNA