Supreme Court wants to raise the status of lecturers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte to wear a suit whenever he appears before it.

According to Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah that had been the norm whenever people appeared before the Supreme Court and that would not take anything away from him.

The Chief Justice said, being a lecturer was a prestigious profession.

Justice Samuel Marful-Sau added that the Supreme Court was raising the status of lecturers.

But as the court was addressing, Dr Whyte who was dressed in well ironed black shirt and trousers placed one of his hands in his pocket and was using the other hand to hold on to his files.

Soon after, a lawyer signaled to Dr Whyte who quickly removed his hand from his pocket and placed it behind him.

Dr Whyte was in court for adoption of his witness statement in respect of the ongoing Election 2020 Petition trial as witness for the petitioner.

Dr Whyte and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia had filed witness statement to support the National Democratic Congress flagbearer who through a petition was challenging the results of Election 2020.

Both witnesses have since been cross-examined and discharged by the apex court.

Source: GNA