Government urged to fulfil its free COVID-19 treatment promise

The Ghana Primary Health Care Campaign led by Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR) on Tuesday called on government to ensure the availability of medicines and logistics for effective management of COVID-19 cases at the primary health care level.

A statement issued and signed by Leonard Shang-Quartey, Policy and Advocacy Coordinator, ARHR, said the call had been necessitated by the many complaints about the high cost of testing.

The statement said inadequate facilities for testing and diagnosing and the high cost of COVID-19 case management medicines which member of the public cannot afford.

The statement said though, “these complainants and concerns have been in the background for some time, the public has been awakened by the accounts of a frontline worker, a biomedical scientist and two time positive patient.

“We join this frontline workers and all other frontline workers in urging government to ensure that COVID-19 related services are indeed free and accessible to all people”.

The statement said as a country, “Our seriousness in containing the pandemic must show in the actions of government and relevant agencies under it.

“We call on government to also prioritize investment to improve primary health care in the country to ensure access to health for all people irrespective of the region, district or community they live in or their financial ability”.

Source: GNA