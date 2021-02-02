Huawei recognised as one of Africa’s top employers

Huawei Technologies, has been recognised as one of the top employers in Africa, receiving the annual Top Employers Certification Award, in recognition of its exceptional employee practices.

In addition to the Continental HQ Top Employer Certification for Africa 2021, Huawei, also received the prestigious award in 13 African countries, including; South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

A statement issued in Accra by Vanashree Govender, Representative from the Company, said the Top Employer Institute, was a global authority on excellence in people practices.

It said through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies were annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.

Mr Chen Yu, Huawei Southern Africa Region HR Director, said “Winning the Top Employer Award is recognition of Huawei’s high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion”.

He said Huawei was committed to creating opportunities for all to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety, and employee well-being.

Mr Yu said with the digital era and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for upskilled workforce has become a top priority for organisations.

“ICT skills have also become critical to national development, as well as, career opportunities for working professionals,” he added.

Mr Yu said that Huawei persistently focused on growing the ICT skills of its people to meet the needs of the future digital economy.

The Top Employers Institute programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 territories across five continents.

It certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Audit carried out on each organisation after the completion of a highly intense survey.

The survey covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management, culture and more.

Mr David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO, said “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, Huawei has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.”

“We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

Source: GNA