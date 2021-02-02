Another policeman found dead 

Share this with more people!

General Constable Eugene Yelnona of the Police National Protection Unit, was on Monday found dead at his duty point.

A statement, signed by Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, said Yelnona’s dead body was found “with gunshot wound this morning”.

It said the family of the deceased had been informed and that investigation had commenced with the National CID Crime Scene and Homicide Teams visiting the crime scene.

Constable Yelnona becomes the second policeman to have died in the last three days.

On January 30, 2021, the Half Assini District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police, Mr Cyprian Zenge, was reported to have shot himself in his house.

He allegedly left behind a note which read, “I am fed up”.

A press statement, by the Western Regional Police Command indicated that the note, which appeared to have been written by Mr Zenge was found by members of the Regional Crime Scene Team that visited the scene.

The statement, signed by DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said though preliminary investigations conducted pointed to suicide, “the investigations is open to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the officer”.

Source: GNA