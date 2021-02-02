Administrator and Accounts Clerk granted bail over fraud and stealing

Share this with more people!

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court has granted a GH¢120,000.00 bail with two sureties, all to be justified, to two persons for stealing and defrauding two institutions.

Prince Kwame Suleman Kwame Frimpong Amponsah 54, and Paul Mensah 60, Administrator and Accounts Clerk respectively, of the Nigritian College at Dichemso in Kumasi, were said to have used the land documents of the school and the Nigritian Episcopal Church, to secure loan for themselves without recourse to the board of the two institutions.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the Court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah, on February 25, this year.

Chief Inspector Michael Koole, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Akwasi Abayie, was a Pastor and a member of the Board of Trustees of Nigritian Episcopal Church and also a member of the Board of Directors of Nigritian College, all in Dichemso, Kumasi in the Ashanti Regio

Their accomplices, Amos Neizer, Belinda Agyei and Raphael Owusu who were also staff of the college are said to be at large.

Inspector Koole said in the year 2017, the Nigritian Episcopal Church’s board of Trustees received a writ of summons from a High Court in Kumasi, initiated by New Generation Investment Service Limited.

He said the claim on the writ was that the Nigritian College in collaboration with Nigritian Episcopal Church had procured a loan of GH¢100,000.00 from New Generation Investment Limited at Adum, Kumasi and defaulted in repayment.

The prosecution said the boards of both the church and college were surprised at the development, because at no point in time had they sanctioned such a transaction, and therefore reported the matter to the Police for investigation.

Inspector Koole said during investigations, it was revealed that the accused stole the land allocation documents and site plan of the Nigritian Episcopal Church to procure the loan.

Inspector Koole said the accused used some board resolutions dated October 6, 2015 and November 11, 2015 purporting to have come from the boards of the college and the church respectively, to facilitate the securing of the loan.

He said the first accused, Frimpong Amponsah, used Kofi Tinkorang instead of his real name to sign as the Administrator and Principal of the college to defraud the New Generation Investment Services in order to secure the loan.

The prosecution said based on this false information, on November 12, 2015, the New Generation Investment issued cheque no. 0022063054402623201 with an amount of GH¢100,000.00 in the name of Nigritian College.

He said the accused withdrew the money and shared it without the knowledge of the boards of the college and the church.

The prosecution said after investigations the accused were charged and brought before the Court.

Source: GNA