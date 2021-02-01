Vodafone Ghana named Top Employer in Africa for third consecutive year

Share this with more people!

The Top Employers Institute has certified telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana, as a Top Employer in Africa for the third consecutive year according to an annual research.

The certification was based on a Human Resource (HR) Best Practices Survey that covered six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

A statement from Vodafone Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the remarkable achievement affirmed Vodafone’s position as leader in exceptional HR policies and outstanding working conditions even during this time of extreme distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving certification as a Top Employer also highlights the organisation’s dedication to a better world of work that is exhibited through excellent people practices.

Mr David Plink, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Top Employers Institute, said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe, Vodafone Ghana has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.

“We are proud to share this announcement and congratulate Vodafone Ghana who has been certified through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

Commenting on the recognition, Madam Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resource Director at Vodafone Ghana said: “We are excited to be recognised as a top employer in Africa for the third year in a row.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and remain fundamental to every aspect of our strategy. This is why we continue to invest into innovative people initiatives, aimed at empowering them to give their best.”

Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognises excellence in people practices.

The organisation, which was established 30 years ago, helps to accelerate the people practices to enrich the world of work.

It has certified over 1,600 organisations in 120 countries that are positively impacting the lives of over seven million employees globally.

Source: GNA