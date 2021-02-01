Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military, says ruling party

Share this with more people!

Myanmar’s military has detained the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and president Win Myint, a spokesperson for the ruling National League for Democracy party told dpa.

Several other party officials including central executive committee member Thein Oo were also detained early Monday morning, said Dr Myo Nyunt.

Speaking by phone from Myanmar’s main city of Yangon, he said he expected security personnel would soon come to arrest him too.

“I am waiting for their arrival now,” he said.

Tensions between the powerful military and the civilian government have escalated in recent days after an army spokesman refused to rule out staging a coup after claiming possible voter fraud in an election won by Suu Kyi’s party.

Source: GNA