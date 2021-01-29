Suspected highway robber gunned down, two arrested

Share this with more people!

The Accra Regional Police Command has gunned-down a suspected highway robber and arrested two others in an operation on the Spintex Road, in Accra.

Blessing Stephen, about 38 years, died from gunshot wounds he sustained in the capture operation at a guest house at Spintex, a suburb of Accra, on 27 January, 2021, at about 1130 hours.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased had been active in alleged criminal activities and evasive, and has been on police surveillance for some time now.

“Blessing Stephen, a Nigerian, an ex-convict and a notorious armed robber, who usually operates among a gang of six, has been involved in series of highway robberies, including, bank robberies and attacks on bullion vans including the recent bullion van robbery where a Policeman at Adansi Nyankomasu near Adansi Tewobabi, in the Ashanti region, also a robbery at Manso-meam, Mankesim filling station, Tarkwa- Prestea Highway robbery, and Gomoa -Potsin.”

She said suspect Jessy Osas, believed to be his accomplice and one Godwin Hetor, a receptionist at a guest house, where the deceased and his accomplice were lodging were also arrested.

DSP Tenge said the two were in police custody assisting in investigation.

She said a pistol and four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the deceased.

DSP Tenge said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Police Hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Source: GNA